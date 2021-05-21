newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Communal restaurants share struggles of adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kerry Breen
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the AAPI movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the entire month of May. Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have been in a tenuous position: Experts largely agreed...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Covid 19 Pandemic#Food Drink#Chain Restaurants#Local Food#Raw Food#Asian#Aapi#Today Food#K Elements Bbq#Communal Restaurants#Struggle#Ghost Kitchens#Food Options#Indoor Dining Rooms#Establishments#Diners#Regular Outdoor Dining#Meals#Difficulties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

Restaurants Struggling To Find Job Applicants

New York City restaurants are hiring. A career fair was held Thursday in Manhattan to help people looking for work. Economists say U.S. job growth is moving much slower than expected, and among all sectors, restaurants seem to be having the hardest time finding applicants; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
Pewaukee, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Restaurants adapt to chicken wing shortage

WAUKESHA — Chicken wings are a popular staple for those dining out or grabbing takeout, but a national wing shortage has bars and restaurants struggling to navigate a way forward. Wings, like any other food commodity, can fluctuate dramatically in price over the course of the year. Typically, wing prices...
RetailMySanAntonio

A Year into the Pandemic the Canadian Restaurant Industry Is Learning to Pivot and Adapt Despite Significant Visit Loss

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. It has been over a year since the COVID-19 global pandemic began and the Canadian foodservice industry, one of the business sectors most impacted by restrictions, has had to learn to adapt. In the quarter ending March 2021, keeping in mind that the global pandemic was declared in mid-March of last year, total foodservice traffic in Canada was down -9% compared to the same quarter year ago when visits were down -11% versus the prior year, reports The NPD Group. Although there is an improvement from last year, it’s also important to note that from the first quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2021, 326,000 foodservice visits (or orders) have been lost, according to NPD’s continual tracking of the Canadian foodservice industry.
Restaurantsheadlightherald.com

Easing of COVID-19 restrictions welcomed by local restaurants

The popular Mother’s Day Buffet returned in grand fashion at The Caboose on Sunday. The annual tradition, which was cancelled last year because of COVID-19, drew about 700 people out celebrating moms and a little bit of normalcy. Not only that, it was coming on the heels of a wedding, which played a part in keeping The Caboose staff plenty busy this past weekend.
Public HealthFox News South Texas

Mariachi’s Adjust to COVID-19 Pandemic

Mariachi’s have evolved throughout the years, becoming more inclusive and allowing women to join their groups, and adopting changes to their traditional mariachi songs to attract an english dominant audience. Although mariachi’s have changed with the times, these musicians faced their biggest challenge in 2019: the coronavirus pandemic.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Dancing nurse Ana Wilkinson shares COVID recovery, struggles

As Nurse Appreciation Week comes to a close, the PIX11 Morning News team checked in with their favorite dancing nurse to see how she’s doing. Ana Wilkinson spent six weeks treating COVID-19 patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem during the height of the pandemic in April and May of 2020.
RestaurantsSalem News

Restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

[Story Developing] To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency.
Public Health895thelake.ca

Local Girl Guides Adapt To COVID-19

Like many things, Girl Guides have moved their weekly meetings online due to COVID-19. Local Guider Rebecca Walter explains why it’s important to keep things going during the stay at home order. “It’s important for them to still have that connection with their friends and leaders during this stay at...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Workers struggle with COVID-19 mask guidance

Across the country restaurant, retail, and grocery store workers are struggling to handle shifting mask guidance 1 week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in most indoor settings. In the week since the CDC’s announcement, Kroger, Amazon,...
Utica, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

NYSLA Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Bars, Restaurants

The New York Sate Liquor Authority (NYSLA) has voted to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have limited bars and restaurants over the last pandemic year. The Authority met during their regular meeting on Wednesday and voted unanimously to drop their restrictions. "I think this is excellent news and I'm going to...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Restaurants and businesses adapting to new mask guidelines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New mask guidelines from the CDC have left many businesses trying to figure out what to do next. In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, suggesting they could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Restaurants scramble to adapt to new rules

ALBANY — The biggest change to the restaurant industry during the pandemic since in-house dining reopened last June starts Wednesday, when New York drops its requirements on the wearing of masks for all patrons and employees and for social distancing, including the separation of tables by a minimum of 6 feet.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

As hospitality venues have begun to reopen since coronavirus restrictions were eased, restaurant owners are hitting out at “no-shows” that are costing them money and leaving them with empty tables.The boss of a restaurant in Cardiff said over one weekend, 34 people who had made a reservation failed to turn up. The North Star restaurant in Maindy was forced to turn away 50 - 60 walk-ins because they were supposed to be fully booked.However, 34 of the people who had made reservations failed to turn up without informing the restaurant, leaving them needlessly out of pocket.The owner of the pub,...
Museumsstirworld.com

COVID-19 as the curator of the post pandemic world

I miss museums. I miss walking the halls of my favourite galleries, pausing by my favourite pieces of work and venturing into a new room to become familiar with. I miss museums. I miss excitedly opening the newsletters in my inbox that announce a cool new show, an installation, a performance, a curatorial marvel. I miss museums, old and new, especially old keeping up with the new. One might argue, the missing of museums is hardly a priority in these unprecedented times of devastation and crises, one calamity leading to another, mutating much like its viral origin. The argument wouldn’t be unfounded. However, art, culture and their intersections do have ways of beckoning the human spirit into healing by inhabiting the stories they tell. COVID-19 as a curator has prompted museums and cultural institutes across the globe to reimagine the intent, potential and boundaries of what constitutes a museum, what doesn’t, and how these margins can be expanded. Museum professionals and scholars have been ruminating on a new museological order for some time now, the urgency of this in the past year has bludgeoned these institutes to address crucial questions around the museum’s role in the community. With their physical gates shut, museums have opened digital portals to host webinars, virtual tours, debates, performances, education programs and continue to reimagine their role in a world that needs healing, delight and comfort.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

COVID-19 longhauler struggles to get her life back

WENATCHEE — In March of 2020, Katie Blair, Wenatchee High School graduate and adventurous traveler, suddenly lost her sense of taste and smell while living in Manhattan, New York. A week before this loss, she had been experiencing what she thought were allergy symptoms. Her symptoms were not a sign...