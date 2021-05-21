newsbreak-logo
‘Highlander’ Reboot: Henry Cavill to Star For ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far back as 2008, Hollywood has been trying to kickstart the Highlander franchise. Now it looks like it’s finally going to happen, with a new report stating that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) is in talks for “one of the lead roles” in a new version to be directed by Chad Stahelski, the stuntman-turned-director behind the John Wick movies.

