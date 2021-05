The ultimate value in Judaism is the Torah itself, and in this light, there is one female personality rarely acknowledged and worthy of elevated and long delayed recognition. Her name was Huldah and was also centrally responsible along with the ancient King Josiah for revealing the Book of Deuteronomy. She appeared on the world scene not too long before the fall of Judea (the Southern Kingdom) when Judea was near the verge of conquest by Babylonia, and after the Israelites in the north were conquered by the Assyrians. King Josiah at that time committed himself fully to the task of purging the Temple of the rampant pagan influences that were delivered by his father Amon when suddenly a hidden document was uncovered in its recesses. It may be noted Josiah committed himself to this purging even before the document was found, but its finding elevated this cleansing to a level of higher urgency.