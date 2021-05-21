Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Top Consumer Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Right Now. Like it or not, consumers are a vital element of the business world today. In fact, some of the top stocks in the stock market today would be consumer stocks because of this. Across the board, we can see that consumer-focused businesses are gaining momentum. To begin with, conventional travel and leisure companies are seeing increased booking figures. Earlier today, United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) revealed that airline ticket fares are up, reaching 2019 levels. According to UAL, this is because of the high demand for travel services as we reach the tail-end of the pandemic.