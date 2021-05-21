Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, outperforms market
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B inched 0.35% higher to $287.74 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.36% to 34,207.84 and the S&P 500 Index falling 0.08% to 4,155.86. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.34 below its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company achieved on May 10th.www.msn.com