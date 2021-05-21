newsbreak-logo
‘School of Rock’ Actors Confirm They’re Dating 18 Years After the Film

msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale, the actors who played Frankie and Marta in "School of Rock," are in love. The kids from the iconic 2003 movie are all grown up now, and years after the movie’s filming, these two figured out they should be more than friends. They were only 10 and 11 years old when they first met, and now both have advanced college degrees. Angelo is a lawyer and Caitlin works in health care. Inside Edition Digital’s TC Newman spoke to them about their "School of Rock" love story.

