Cheney, WA

EWU president recommends sports remain in NCAA Division I

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — The Eastern Washington University athletic department — whose football team famously plays on a red field — is wallowing in red ink.

But interim school president David May recommended Friday that EWU remain in NCAA Division I and also remain in the FCS Big Sky Conference. May’s recommendation was to the school’s Board of Trustees, who are expected to make the final decision in June.

Some faculty and staff have been calling for the school to drop out of Division I because of a $5 million athletics department deficit.

May said the university, based in the Spokane suburb of Cheney, must find ways to raise more money from donors.

May said students who compete in intercollegiate athletics perform at a high level academically across a wide range of disciplines.

The university will better pursue private fundraising for both academics and athletics, May said.

Eastern has enjoyed plenty of sports success as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision. The school won a national FCS football championship a decade ago and played for the national title in 2018. The men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

