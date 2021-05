I’m writing to you in support of Tyra Boni for Clerk of Courts. Over the past 30 years I’ve had prolonged exposure to her organizational skill, methodical planning and procedural ways. While I admit her attention to detail was at times quite irritating I can attest that it usually leads to quite flawless execution of plans. That is the type of attention to detail I want in an elected official overseeing millions of dollars and management of thousands of evolving files.