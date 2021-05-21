newsbreak-logo
Conejos County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be primarily above 11000 feet, but may drop down to 10500 feet at times with heavy wet snow possible on Wolf Creek Pass during more intense snow bursts through this evening.

alerts.weather.gov
