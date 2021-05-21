Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ALAMOSA...SOUTHERN SAGUACHE...WEST CENTRAL COSTILLA AND NORTHEASTERN CONEJOS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alamosa East to near San Luis Lake. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. This activity is developing in an environment that could support brief funnel clouds, or perhaps a brief, weak tornado. While highly uncertain, if a tornado were to develop, localized damage could occur. Please monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Locations impacted include Alamosa, Alamosa East, San Luis Lake and Great Sand Dunes.