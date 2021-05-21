Nashville Flea Market expects heavy traffic for opening weekend due to nearby construction
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fairgrounds say they are expecting some heavy traffic congestion for customers due to nearby construction. After a 14-month hiatus during COVID-19, The Nashville Flea Market is opening for the first time on Saturday and Sunday. With it being the first opening since February 2020, staffers expect high crowds. Especially during its peak hours from 10am to noon.www.wsmv.com