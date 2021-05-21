newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville Flea Market expects heavy traffic for opening weekend due to nearby construction

By Marshall Benson
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fairgrounds say they are expecting some heavy traffic congestion for customers due to nearby construction. After a 14-month hiatus during COVID-19, The Nashville Flea Market is opening for the first time on Saturday and Sunday. With it being the first opening since February 2020, staffers expect high crowds. Especially during its peak hours from 10am to noon.

www.wsmv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Fairgrounds#Opening Weekend#Opening Hours#Peak Hours#Wsmv#The Nashville Flea Market#Tdot#Speedway#Nearby Construction#Heavy Traffic Congestion#Parking#Tn#Wedgewood Ave#I 65#Sunday 8am 4pm#Saturday 8am 6pm#Customers#Normalcy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Franklin, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Franklin apartments sell for $100 million

A Los Angeles real estate firm paid $100 million for a Franklin apartment complex, Nashville Post reported. TruAmerica Multifamily now owns Viera Cool Springs, which has 468 residences, according to the Post. The sale price is equal to around $214,000 per unit. The two-building complex last sold for $44 million in 2013, according to Williamson County records.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Chestnut Hill properties offered for about $3.1M

Two nondescript industrial buildings located in Chestnut Hill have been offered for sale for a collective $3,135,000. One of the buildings (pictured), opened in 1976 and offering 5,540 square feet, is listed for $1,385,000. It is located at 1029 Third Ave. S. and is home to M&M Lighting Supply. The other structure, opened in 1960 and spanning 7,000 square feet, is listed for $1,750,000. Facing Nashville City Cemetery, it has an address of 1034 Fourth Ave. S. and accommodates Fears Construction.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Gas prices rise 18 cents in response to pipeline shutdown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee jumped nearly 18 cents over the last week in response to the recent Colonial Pipeline shutdown that led to a deluge of demand for gasoline as well as tight gasoline supply across the Southeast, according to AAA’s Tennessee Gas Price. The Tennessee...
Nashville, TNWREG

March breaks record for most RV’s shipped ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Travel at airports is increasing as the pandemic slows. On Monday, TSA screened more than 1.6 million people at airport checkpoints. However, some still feel more comfortable traveling by road, and it seems an increasing number are choosing to travel by RV. RV sales and shipments...
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Nashville, TNNashville Parent

Home Sales Show Dramatic Increase From This Time Last Year

Data for the month of April showed 4,119 home closings, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure indicates a 43 percent increase from the 2,887 closings reported for the same period last year. “As a national city in the spotlight, Nashville’s real estate has had story after...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Modernist residential building planned for West End

Nashville-based developer Lee Zoller is looking to reinvent a West End Avenue site with a three-story modernist residential building. Specifically, Zoller envisions eight for-sale luxury condominiums in a building that would offer parking on the first level and the two-level residences on floors two and three. The project is called The Lloyd.
Tennessee State1450wlaf.com

LUB crew makes sure there’s water on North Tennessee Ave. this morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Joe Farmer with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) guesstimates the line valve he and crew members replaced on Sunday is decades old. “This was a planned outage. We came in at 7am this morning to get this done to make sure no one on North Tennessee Avenue is without water when businesses open up Monday,” said Farmer.
Tennessee Statefireapparatusmagazine.com

Rural Metro (TN) Fire Relocates Station 33

Rural Metro (TN) Fire relocated its Station 33 in Northeast Knox County to a new, larger facility and held a grand opening ceremony Friday, reports wate.com. The ribbon-cutting and open house were attended by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, other county officials, and local business leaders. The station’s relocation was...
Davidson County, TNNashville Post

Permit Patrol: 17 May 2021

A permit valued at about $47.8 million has been issued to allow for the construction of Vanderbilt University’s graduate and professional student "housing village" planned for Midtown, with work now underway and expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. The issuing of the permit comes after the recent...
Davidson County, TNWSMV

Gaylord Opryland opens water park as Nashville COVID restrictions expire

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Davidson County lifting its COVID-19-related restrictions this morning, Metro leaders are urging Nashvillians to safely go out and attend events. Big Joe on the Go is at his favorite place in Music City, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. This weekend, its popular SoundWaves indoor and outdoor water attractions are opening.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Demand for Nashville hotel rooms increases amid reopening

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The need for more hotel rooms in Nashville increases as the city enters the transition phase of welcoming more tourists back to Music City. Since 2019, more than 20 hotels in Davidson County have been under construction. Even during the pandemic, more than a dozen opened to the public, and even more, are on the way.
Davidson County, TNNashville Post

Affordable housing project eyed for east side

A Seattle company is planning a 255-unit affordable housing development for a Dickerson Pike site. The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency Joint Finance and Development Committee on Tuesday approved a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement with Vitus Group. The approval will allow MDHA to provide the company tax credits in an equity amount of about $17.97 million, with the project to unfold at 900 Dickerson Pike.