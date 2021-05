TCNJ hosts commencement for Class of 2021

Students from The Signal, WTSR, and Lions Television were honored with prestigious awards in two competitive collegiate media competitions this year. The New Jersey Press Foundation honored five writers from The Signal in its annual College Newspaper Contest. Kalli Collacino ’21, a journalism and professional writing major, and McKenzie Collins ’24, an English and journalism and professional writing double major with a minor in women’s, gender and sexuality placed second in the Feature Writing category; Camille Furst ’22, a journalism and professional writing major placed third in Enterprise/Investigative Reporting; Sean Leonard ’23, a biology major placed third in News Writing, and Jane Bowden ’20, who received a degree in journalism and professional writing and a minor in interactive multimedia placed second in Coronavirus Coverage. Collins also placed third in the Column/Opinion category. The Signal earned second place for Overall Website.