newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Lone finalist named to lead Houston school district

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9C7V_0a7MlQ7600

HOUSTON (AP) — An education leader from Tennessee is set to become the superintendent of the Houston school district, the largest in Texas.

The Houston Independent School District’s board of education voted Friday to name Millard House II as the lone finalist. House has led the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for the last four years.

The board for Houston’s school district, which has about 200,000 students, will officially vote on the position at its June meeting.

House, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has previously held posts including deputy superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools and chief operating officer of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina.

House comes to Houston as an effort by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath to replace the district’s school board members is making its way through the courts. In making the move, Morath has cited a state law requiring education officials to either close a school that failed for over four years or select a board to run the district.

An appeals court last year upheld a lower court’s decision to halt the board’s ouster, but an appeal by Morath to the Texas Supreme Court is pending.

House will replace Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who is set to become superintendent of Springfield Public Schools in Missouri.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Charlotte, TX
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#An Education#School District Officials#Texas Officials#Ap#House#Tulsa Public Schools#The Texas Supreme Court#Deputy Superintendent#Board Members#Lead#State Law#Education Officials#Chief Operating Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Arkansas: Lotto tickets, gift certificates for vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) — Arkansas will begin giving lottery tickets and gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses to people who get the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday. Hutchinson said $20 scratch-off lottery tickets or $20 Game and Fish gift certificates will be offered to residents who...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Houston, TXWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateKSAT 12

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation about how voting and elections will change in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout the 2021 Texas legislative session, Republicans have cleared the way to limit how and when voters can cast ballots — pushing legislation that tightens the state’s voting rules and raises barriers for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized. What do these changes mean for voting and elections in Texas?
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...