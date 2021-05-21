2021: Habitat ReStore celebrates 20 years

Badger Prairie Needs Network is set to receive money from a $1 million charity effort called “The Generous Home” in June. Veridian Homes is partnering with more than 40 local businesses to build a home and donate all the proceeds from the sale to 15 nonprofits, including BPNN, according to a May 12 news release. The overall donation, the release states, is estimated to be $1 million; the release did not detail how much money would go to each nonprofit.