2021: Habitat ReStore celebrates 20 years
Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Dane County proudly owned and operates Habitat ReStore two locations. The east side location is located in Monona on Monona Drive. They serve the mission of building homes, communities and hope, locally and around the world. The ReStore exists to support Habitat's mission of providing safe, decent and affordable housing to hardworking, low-income families. Profits generated from ReStore sales help to build new houses and provide exterior repairs to owner-occupied houses in our community. At Habitat ReStore, your quality donations keep us in business.