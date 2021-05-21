newsbreak-logo
SIAA: Livingston is Florida Gators' Most Intriguing 2022 Commit

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
 5 days ago
College football recruiting is about to turn into a messy affair, nationwide. Programs have yet to fill up their 2022 classes as on-campus visits will officially reopen at the beginning of June, and once it does, expect commitment lists to shake up drastically.

For now, however, we can focus on current classes. Sports Illustrated All-American unveiled its group of top and most intriguing committed prospects to programs that finished the 2020 season in the AP Top 25. For Florida, that commit is King (Tampa, Fla.) tight end/offensive tackle recruit Tony Livingston.

13. Florida - TE/OT Tony Livingston

Versatility and a potential position projection at more than one spot is a bit of a theme in this feature and the Gator pledge on the list certainly fits. We've seen Livingston work well at tight end, defensive end and on the basketball court, but his size and athleticism has most projecting him at offensive tackle in the SEC. At 6'6", 270 pounds or so, with great length and movement skill, the projection makes most sense along the offensive front. As he focuses on solely football at the next level, this could be one of the best finds for any program nationally when we look back at the spring of 2021. Most importantly, Livingston is open to moving around at the next level if need be, with a defensive line floor still profiling at the SEC level.

Livingston has been recruited to UF by coaches John Hevesy and coach Tim Brewster, there's a chance for Livingston to play either offensive tackle or tight end once he enrolls at Florida. In his most recent camp appearance at the Elite Underclassmen showcase in Orlando, Livingston exclusively participated as a tight end and impressed as a pass-catcher and route-runner.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

