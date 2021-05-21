Jaguars need these 4 second-year players to step up in 2021

1. Vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 9) And to think it was just four years ago that the Blake Bortles led Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in the playoffs. This is a different Bills team. They are much more formidable and Josh Allen could once again be an MVP caliber player. Even as a rookie Trevor Lawrence should be able to keep the Jags in games. But the defense likely won’t be able to stop the Bills yet. This will be the most difficult game in the 2021 season.