59% Of Women Hide Their Gender When Playing Games Online, New Survey Finds

From high levels of attrition to greater instances of risky drinking behaviors, stress and burnout are having a greater effect on women lawyers than men. In 2016, a seminal study published by the American Bar Association in connection with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation found that more than a third of practicing attorneys in the United States are problem drinkers and 28% struggle with depression, kicking off a five-year flurry of seminars, programs and campaigns to address the shocking results. But in the five years since, there remains much work to be done—especially among women, a recent study found.