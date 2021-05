Be sure to sign up for our eNewsletters to get the Friday eNews email which features the Herald from 10 years ago. The BP City Council approved the use of the old police squad car by the fire dept. In the past, this car had been sold to the highest bidder for less than $1,000. The BP Fire Dept. requested the squad be used as a fire chief’s car, so he could respond to a call by traveling directly to the scene and radio in his evaluation of the fire, including number of trucks and personnel needed.