18-year-old seriously injured in Ipswich motorcycle crash

A Haverhill man who police say they were forced to shoot after he threatened them with a machete, gun and crossbow will be back in court for a pretrial hearing. Jimmy Andino, 48, of 23 Thorndike St., Apt. 1, was indicted Jan. 27 on three counts of assault and battery on a household member, three counts of assault and battery on a pregnant woman, kidnapping, and nine counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.