Ipswich, MA

18-year-old seriously injured in Ipswich motorcycle crash

By John Castelluccio Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 4 days ago

IPSWICH — An 18-year-old Ipswich man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Little Neck Road early Friday morning, according to police. Ipswich police said the victim was stabilized at the scene of the crash and taken by ambulance to Great Neck Park, where he was then flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. They don't believe his injuries are life-threatening.

