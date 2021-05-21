Farmers Thankful for Rain, Would Be Happy with More

I’m not sure when I first met the wonderful rhubarb plant. I’m sure my Grandpa Ryder must have grown it in his garden next to his house near the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, because he grew just about everything in his hand spaded beds, but as a little kid I wasn’t paying much attention to those things. I did get some starts from his plants later on when we got our farm here in Huntingdon. What I remember most was a patch of very robust rhubarb with the biggest leaves I’d ever seen on a dairy farm I worked on in south-central Wisconsin. The farm wife and my dear friend Pam Breuer had planted a bed of rhubarb next to the milk house and with liberal doses of well-rotted manure compost applied each fall those plants were ginormous! The stalks were huge and she showed me how to reach down and give them a sharp tug to pop them out of their anchored base. She would take what she needed, always leaving a few leaves to keep the plant going. And what you can make from those tart crisp stalks is where the real fun begins.