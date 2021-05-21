Redesigning every SEC football field

The practice field at Tucker High School is undergoing some upgrades, so the Tigers are have spring football practice at Fitzgerald Field. Most of these players grew up playing in the Tucker Football League , This spring is a chance to go back to their roots and it comes as there is a change at Head Coach . After 9 season at the helm, Bryan Lamar took the head coaches job at South Gwinnett. Enter James Thomson, who spent the past 4 seasons at Northview High School. "The reason I took the job is because of the tradition, " says Thomson." Everybody knows who Tucker is, and I'm just trying to build on it ." The Tigers will travel to Lakeside-Evans for their Spring Game. Tucker will kickoff the 2021 season August 19 at Dacula in the Corky Kell Classic.