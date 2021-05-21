newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Redesigning every SEC football field

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are only 100 days until the start of the 2021 college football season, but we’re also in that time when there is little actual news to report. Recruiting won’t pick up speed until June, we won’t have media days until July, and actual practice seems oh so far away. But that also means it’s a perfect time to delve into one of the more inane aspects of football One that most people pay little attention to, but I tend to obsess over. And that is football field design.

