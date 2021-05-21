Baltimore Orioles: MLB Pipeline Links O’s to Jack Leiter
After a frustrating sweep at the hands of the Rays, Orioles fans are looking ahead to what talent the team could bring aboard in this year’s draft. Unlike the last two years, there is no clear number one pick. Instead, there is a group of six players at the top: high school shortstops Jordan Lawlar, Marcelo Mayer, and Brady House, Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, and Louisville catcher Henry Davis. A new mock draft from MLB Pipeline has the Baltimore Orioles taking Leiter at five.birdswatcher.com