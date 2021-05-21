Girls track and field: Stillwater makes case for True Team state berth

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls track and field — A 1-2 finish in the long jump by Anna Posbergh and Alicia Doerr and victories in all four relays help lift the Stillwater girls track and field team to a 745.5-736 victory over Eagan in the Section 2AAA True Team Meet at Eagan High School. The narrow victory earns the Ponies a repeat trip to the True Team State Meet.