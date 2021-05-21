Girls track and field: Stillwater makes case for True Team state berth
ARDEN HILLS — Less than 20 points separated the three teams competing in a triangular meet on Tuesday, May 18 at Mounds View High School. The host Mustangs scored 249 points to finish with a slight edge over second-place Roseville (246.5) and third-place Stillwater (230.5), but the bigger issue will be determined later in the week as all three attempt to qualify for the Class AAA True Team state meet, which will be held next week.