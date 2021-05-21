newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, MN

Girls track and field: Stillwater makes case for True Team state berth

By Stuart Groskreutz
hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

ARDEN HILLS — Less than 20 points separated the three teams competing in a triangular meet on Tuesday, May 18 at Mounds View High School. The host Mustangs scored 249 points to finish with a slight edge over second-place Roseville (246.5) and third-place Stillwater (230.5), but the bigger issue will be determined later in the week as all three attempt to qualify for the Class AAA True Team state meet, which will be held next week.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mounds View, MN
City
Eagan, MN
Stillwater, MN
Sports
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Woodbury, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Mounds View High School#Mustangs#T4#East Ridge High School#Olivia Madison#Aaa True Team#Third Place Stillwater#True Team State#Third Place Finishes#Qualifying Teams#Second Place Performances#Second Place Roseville#4x800 Relay#4x400 Relay#4x100 Relay#Ponies#4x200 Relay#Discus#Pole Vault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls track and field — A 1-2 finish in the long jump by Anna Posbergh and Alicia Doerr and victories in all four relays help lift the Stillwater girls track and field team to a 745.5-736 victory over Eagan in the Section 2AAA True Team Meet at Eagan High School. The narrow victory earns the Ponies a repeat trip to the True Team State Meet.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Ranger softball beats top-ranked Stillwater

The Forest Lake softball team won three games last week. But the last of those three games was the biggest win for the Rangers this season. Forest Lake knocked off unbeaten Stillwater, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, by a score of 8-5 on Friday, May 7, a win that Rangers coach Sean Hall said was very important for the program.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Pratt and Magistad are SAHS Athletes of the Week

After leading the Stillwater girls basketball team to its third straight state tourney appearance this winter, Alexis Pratt is off and running as a big contributor for the Ponies in girls track and field. The senior swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races for Stillwater in a meet at White...
Saint Paul, MNhometownsource.com

Softball: Ponies storm back after loss

ST. PAUL — Junior Keira Murphy threw a four-inning perfect game and also contributed the gaudy run support as Stillwater blanked Cretin-Derham Hall 23-0 in a Suburban East Conference softball game on Wednesday, May 12 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. Murphy did not allow a base runner while notching five...
Oak Park Heights, MNhometownsource.com

Girls lacrosse: Stillwater stretches winning streak to eight

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Some mid-season adversity has not derailed the Stillwater girls lacrosse team, which reeled off its eighth straight victory over Park 17-6 on Wednesday, May 12 at Stillwater Area High School. The victory extended a season-long winning streak for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 8-0), but was also...
Cottage Grove, MNhometownsource.com

Boys lacrosse: Stillwater notches two SEC victories

COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team secured its fifth victory in a row, a comfortable 15-5 Suburban East Conference decision over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, May 12 at Park High School. The victory secures at least a share of the conference championship for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 8-1)...
Roseville, MNhometownsource.com

Baseball: Ponies rally for win over Roseville

ROSEVILLE — On the heels of back-to-back losses, Stillwater overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat Roseville 6-4 in eight innings of a Suburban East Conference baseball game on Tuesday, May 11 at Northwestern College. The victory was an important one for the Ponies (11-3 SEC, 11-3) as they maintain...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Boys tennis: Stillwater tops Raiders to finish third in SEC

ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys tennis team capped a busy stretch with its third consecutive victory, a 6-1 Suburban East Conference triumph over the Raiders on Wednesday, May 12 at Roseville Area High School. The win settles the Ponies (7-2 SEC, 10-3) into third place in the conference standings, with...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Girls golf: Top-ranked Ponies notch eighth win in a row

The No. 1-ranked Stillwater girls golf team has been making itself comfortable just about everywhere the Ponies have played this spring and they followed through with another victory much closer to home on Monday, May 10 at Stillwater Country Club. The Ponies turned in a season-best score of 165 to...
Mounds View, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

East Ridge edges Mounds View in baseball

Ben North singled, stole second base and scored two batters later to give East Ridge a 2-1 walk-off victory over visiting Mounds View on Friday in baseball. After North stole second base, the Raptors got a single and intentional walk to load the bases with one out. North broke down the line from third base and forced the Mustangs pitcher to commit a balk.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Boys basketball: Shikenjanski, Tompkins net MVP honors

Sophomore Max Shikenjanski and senior Tyler Tompkins each earned All-Suburban East Conference honors and claimed the MVP awards for the Stillwater boys basketball team during its postseason awards banquet. Senior Sam Shikenjanski was an honorable mention all-conference selection for the Ponies, who finished with a 4-15 record, including 4-14 to...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Girls basketball: Peper takes over as head coach for Stillwater

Hoping to build on the program’s recent success the past few seasons, Tim Peper will not be starting from scratch after taking over as head coach for the Stillwater girls basketball team. Peper, who accepted the job on Thursday, May 6, spent last season as the B-squad coach at Stillwater,...
Mounds View, MNpresspubs.com

Mustangs beat Raiders for 6th in row, then lose to Rangers

Mounds View won its sixth straight game Monday, beating Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1, then had the win streak snapped at Forest Lake, 3-1, on Wednesday evening. The Mustangs are 9-5. Andrew Boeser pitched in and out of trouble for six innings against CDH (2-10), allowing just two hits and three walks....
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

White Bear Sports Briefs

White Bear Lake juniors Lauren Eckerle and Neveah Hughes were named to the all-Suburban East Conference team in girls basketball. Eckerle, a guard, averaged 16.6 points, sank 46 three-pointers and shot 81 percent on free throws. Hughes, a forward, averaged 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. Getting honorable mentions were seniors Danielle Madden, Tristian Lehner and Addie Bachmeier. The Bears had a 10-10 record.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Baseball: Stillwater hosting 'Opioid Awareness Day' on Saturday

The top-two ranked baseball teams in Class AAAA are scheduled to meet at Stillwater Area High School on Saturday, May 15, but pitching and hitting won’t be the only theme of the day when the Ponies host St. Michael-Albertville. Stillwater is holding “Opioid Awareness Day” in an effort to inform...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Forest Lake boys tennis loses to Stillwater

The Forest Lake boys tennis team suffered a 7-0 loss to Stillwater in a road match played on Wednesday, April 28. The only flight in that match that was not determined in straight sets came at first doubles, where juniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik dropped a 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 decision to Peter Quinn and Gabe Jahnke of Stillwater.
Forest Lake, MNhometownsource.com

Forest Lake volleyball rebounds to beat Roseville

The Forest Lake volleyball team made some adjustments before a pair of matches last week. “We decided to change up our offensive strategy, and we allowed some people to show their skill around the court,” Rangers coach Sherri Alm said. “The girls stepped up to the challenge, which made for an energized court.”