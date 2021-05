The hype around Notre Dame baseball was built up a little bit last spring during the team’s 11-2 start, which included a road sweep of North Carolina. However, the season’s cancellation quieted any noise, as the hot start under first-year head coach Link Jarrett was written off as a fluke, and the Irish were picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams in the ACC in 2021. However, the Irish came roaring back to life in late February, starting the year 7-2, with all nine games on the road and six against ranked competition.