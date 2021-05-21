Allentown Democratic primary: Zucal poised to secure 4th council nomination; Tuerk victorious in mayoral race

Allentown City Councilmember Ed Zucal is poised to advance in his reelection bid after Lehigh County tallied provisional ballots Friday.

Matt Tuerk also extended his lead in historically competitive Allentown’s Democratic mayoral nomination.

The election results remain unofficial, and the county could still receive ballots submitted by uniformed and overseas citizens. The Lehigh County Board of Elections still must certify the results.

All three incumbents appear to have secured nominations in the nine-candidate Democratic mayoral nomination. Two-term Councilmember Cynthia Mota received 4,246 votes, while two-term Councilmember Daryl Hendricks received 2,874 votes.

Natalie Santos, a 21-year-old Dieruff High graduate and Kutztown University student, earned 2,856 votes. If elected, she would likely be the youngest ever city councilmember.

Zucal appears to have secured the fourth nomination with 2,511 votes, edging former mayoral candidate Patrick Palmer (2,490) by 21 votes.

Santo Napoli, owner of the assembly88 men’s fashion store and chair of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, was in a close sixth place with 2,475 votes.

The four Democratic nominees will face competition from Republican Tom Houck in the general election.

In the Democratic mayoral race, Tuerk now has 2,063 votes, extending his lead to 122 votes over incumbent Mayor Ray O’Connell (1,941). Allentown City Council President Julio Guridy finished a close third, with 1,927 votes.

Even in fourth place, Allentown City Councilmember Ce-Ce Gerlach received 1,814 votes — 23.4%, just 3.2 percentage points behind Tuerk (26.6%). Not even a second-place runner-up has finished that close in an Allentown Democratic primary since 2001.

Tuerk will face Tim Ramos, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in the general election.

A Republican hasn’t won an Allentown mayoral race since 1997 (William Heydt) and an Allentown City Council race since 2003 (David K. Bausch).

Morning Call reporter Andrew Wagaman can be reached at 484-553-7413 or awagaman@mcall.com .