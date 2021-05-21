newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Allentown Democratic primary: Zucal poised to secure 4th council nomination; Tuerk victorious in mayoral race

By Andrew Wagaman, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMkg3_0a7Mk8Rs00
Allentown City Councilperson Ed Zucal gives some reasons why he opposes the proposed petition on a noise exemption for the West End Theater District that not only includes Maingate Nightclub, but other locations such as Ringers Roost, Civic Theatre of Allentown, and Shanty on 19th. Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call

Allentown City Councilmember Ed Zucal is poised to advance in his reelection bid after Lehigh County tallied provisional ballots Friday.

Matt Tuerk also extended his lead in historically competitive Allentown’s Democratic mayoral nomination.

The election results remain unofficial, and the county could still receive ballots submitted by uniformed and overseas citizens. The Lehigh County Board of Elections still must certify the results.

All three incumbents appear to have secured nominations in the nine-candidate Democratic mayoral nomination. Two-term Councilmember Cynthia Mota received 4,246 votes, while two-term Councilmember Daryl Hendricks received 2,874 votes.

Natalie Santos, a 21-year-old Dieruff High graduate and Kutztown University student, earned 2,856 votes. If elected, she would likely be the youngest ever city councilmember.

Zucal appears to have secured the fourth nomination with 2,511 votes, edging former mayoral candidate Patrick Palmer (2,490) by 21 votes.

Santo Napoli, owner of the assembly88 men’s fashion store and chair of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, was in a close sixth place with 2,475 votes.

The four Democratic nominees will face competition from Republican Tom Houck in the general election.

In the Democratic mayoral race, Tuerk now has 2,063 votes, extending his lead to 122 votes over incumbent Mayor Ray O’Connell (1,941). Allentown City Council President Julio Guridy finished a close third, with 1,927 votes.

Even in fourth place, Allentown City Councilmember Ce-Ce Gerlach received 1,814 votes — 23.4%, just 3.2 percentage points behind Tuerk (26.6%). Not even a second-place runner-up has finished that close in an Allentown Democratic primary since 2001.

Tuerk will face Tim Ramos, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in the general election.

A Republican hasn’t won an Allentown mayoral race since 1997 (William Heydt) and an Allentown City Council race since 2003 (David K. Bausch).

Morning Call reporter Andrew Wagaman can be reached at 484-553-7413 or awagaman@mcall.com .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
958
Followers
594
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Allentown, PA
Elections
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lehigh County, PA
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Democratic Primary#Republican Primary#Primary Election#General Elections#Maingate Nightclub#Ringers Roost#Shanty#Dieruff High#Allentown City Council#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Election Results#Provisional Ballots#Republican Tom Houck#Councilmember#West End#Lead#Theater#Tuerk Victorious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
North Whitehall Township, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

This aging retail plaza in North Whitehall is about to get a ‘complete overhaul’ under Williamsport developer’s plan

A Williamsport real estate development and holding company has scooped up an aging shopping center in North Whitehall Township for $2 million with plans to breathe new life into the property. The buyer, Hutchinson Cos. LLC, is planning a “complete overhaul” of the 47,680-square-foot plaza at 5350 Route 873, which will include an updated facade with brick, stucco and columns, Senior Vice ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 693 additional cases as number of people tested tumbles

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 856 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and 693 on Monday. The two-day total of 1,549 additional cases is the lowest reported since Oct. 2. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,350, down 24% from a week ago, and down almost 66% over the last month. To date, there have been 1.2 million infections statewide since the start of ...
Lehigh County, PATimes News

PRIMARY ELECTION 2021 LEHIGH TOWNSHIP BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Four Republican candidates are seeking seats on Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors. David Hess, incumbent Phillip Gogel, Gerald L. Pritchard and Larry Shoemaker are on the ballot for the six-year terms. Voters will choose two. The candidates were asked to answer this question:. Why are you running for office?. Gogel...
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Barletta to enter next year's Pennsylvania’s race for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Plans for veterans center stalled

Plans for a center for veterans in East Penn Township must overcome an old legal dispute between the land owner and the township. Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans wants to purchase a former community center in West Bowmans. But the owner of the property owes $624,000 in fines to the township for...
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.