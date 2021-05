MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – It's final exam time for the Central Michigan track & field program. The Chippewas will put it all on the line and see where they stack up when they partake this weekend in the Mid-American Conference Championships at Miami (Ohio). The meet runs from 10:30 a.m.-6:45 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.