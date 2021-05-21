newsbreak-logo
China's Dalian Wanda Dumps Remaining AMC Entertainment Shares for $426 Million

NewsTimes
 4 days ago

China's Dalian Wanda Group has dumped almost all of its remaining holdings in AMC Entertainment for $426 million, bringing its stake down to just 0.002%, according to a Friday regulatory filing. Since last Thursday, it has sold off 30.4 million of its AMC shares, leaving it now just 10,000 shares,

Adam Aron
#Amc Entertainment#Chinese Stocks#Chinese Companies#Facebook Stock#Amc Entertainment Shares#Dalian Wanda Group#Roars Past#Variety S Newsletter#Company#Traded Companies#Shareholders#Common Stock#Chinese Authorities#March#Day Traders#Cinema Closures#Opening Day#Reddit Forums
