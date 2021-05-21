newsbreak-logo
Showtime to debut four-part documentary series ‘The Kings,’ June 6

By Wil Esco
Bad Left Hook
 4 days ago

Showtime will be bringing back a glimpse of boxing’s heyday with a four-part documentary series on the legendary rivalry between all-time welterweight greats, Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard. The series will be entitled ‘THE KINGS’ and will debut on Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the full trailer to the film above. A press release issued by Showtime describes the series as so:

