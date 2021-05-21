newsbreak-logo
Tom Morello, Thurston Moore and Others Show Support for Punk Rock’s New Viral Darlings, The Linda Lindas

By Josh Chesler
Spin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, you probably saw a video of some teenage girls rocking out in a library, singing their instant hit single “Racist, Sexist Boy” about… well… a racist, sexist boy. Said video of the Linda Lindas got tweeted, shared, posted, and distributed in every other possible way on the internet by...

Posted by
Pitchfork

The Linda Lindas Are More Than Just a Viral Punk Band

The youngest member of the Linda Lindas is only 10, and yet the band has already opened for feminist rock trailblazers Bikini Kill and Alice Bag, cameoed in a Netflix movie directed by Amy Poehler, and signed to legendary punk label Epitaph Records. Last week, a clip of the quartet performing their snarling original track “Racist, Sexist Boy” at a Los Angeles library as part of an AAPI Heritage Month event exploded online, collecting nearly 4 million views on Twitter so far.