India accounted for 46% of the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Worldwide, 5.7 million new cases were reported last week and more than 93,000 deaths, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report. India reported nearly 2.6 million new cases, a 20% increase on the previous week, and 23,231 deaths.