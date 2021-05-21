newsbreak-logo
After Doing All That Work To Get Buff, A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski Reveals How Emily Blunt Checked Him On Weight Gain

By Adreon Patterson
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
In recent years, A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski has gone from everyday guy Jim to the jacked and agile Jack Ryan. The actor’s turn toward action has made him the picture of physical fitness. But even COVID-19 and quarantine got the best of the Jack Ryan star. After getting buff for his action roles, the actor-director revealed how wife Emily Blunt checked him on his weight gain.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

