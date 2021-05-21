newsbreak-logo
Boothbay, ME

With giant trolls, one artist preserves imagination – and the environment

By Stephen Humphries
The Christian Science Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of new residents arrived recently in Boothbay, Maine. Among them is a wizened troll named Birk, who sports a beard made from the roots of fallen trees, and Røskva, whose thatched fur is made from tiles of bark. These giants, the work of Danish eco-artist Thomas Dambo, were...

www.csmonitor.com
