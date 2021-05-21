Casino Insider: Pechanga gets its first full-service Mexican restaurant

Annette Brown Visit Temecula Valley When visiting Temecula Valley Wine Country, there are many experiential ways to taste the wine. With nearly 50 wineries and dozens of grape varietals, deciding where to go can be overwhelming. Booking a wine tour company makes it easy for the traveler, and there is no need to worry about driving. Visit Temecula Valley introduces four new companies that create a memorable experience when touring and tasting while staying in Temecula Valley Wine Country, just in time for bud break in the vineyards. So-Cal Sidecars was birthed from the idea of having a fun and new experience for date night. The owners of So-Cal Sidecars enjoy visiting wine country, wine tasting, and the freedom of the backroads on a motorcycle, so they decided to share the opportu.