Job openings in Texas match the number of people on unemployment
Gov. Greg Abbott followed 18 other Republican governors on Monday by rejecting federal pandemic unemployment benefits. In a press release, a tweet and an appearance on Fox News, Abbott justified the decision by citing two figures that he argued illustrate the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery. First, there are more job vacancies than people receiving unemployment benefits; and second, the number of job openings in the state today is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.www.politifact.com