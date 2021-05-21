newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Job openings in Texas match the number of people on unemployment

By Brandon Mulder May 21, 2021
PolitiFact
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott followed 18 other Republican governors on Monday by rejecting federal pandemic unemployment benefits. In a press release, a tweet and an appearance on Fox News, Abbott justified the decision by citing two figures that he argued illustrate the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery. First, there are more job vacancies than people receiving unemployment benefits; and second, the number of job openings in the state today is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

www.politifact.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hemmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Statistics Wages#Total Employment#Federal Employment#Republican#Fox News#Workintexas Com#Monster Com#The Texas Afl Cio#The Workforce Commission#Job Openings Today#Job Vacancies#Unemployment Payments#Employment People#Texas Job Listings#Unemployed People#Texas Businesses#Employers#Unemployed Texans#Self Employed Workers#Self Employed People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...