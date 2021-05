One year after George Floyd’s death, many are disappointed and frustrated with all the empty proclamations. Many companies pledged unwavering support for anti-racism but continued on with business as usual (notwithstanding a well-publicized donation and civil rights themed lunch and learn series). Too many individuals who advertised their conversion from “non-racist” to “anti-racist” on social media really just joined a book club, followed a few anti-racist thought leaders on LinkedIn, then continued their same non-racist lives. Arguably, the problem in a nutshell is that most of us—while disturbed by our country’s deep legacy of racial oppression and ideologically committed to the concept of racial equality—have chosen for all practical purposes to leave the heavy lifting to someone else.