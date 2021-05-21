Here’s Why Entrepreneurs Make The Best Marketers

Shawn is the VP of Marketing for PandaDoc overseeing all intertwined marketing efforts to scale the company to its next inflection point. Getting the midmarket right is so important from a broader business perspective. If you can do midmarket right, you have a much better chance at getting into enterprise and SMB. But the midmarket can be tricky, and a one-size-fits-all approach to marketing is often a recipe for disaster. What works well for small businesses or large enterprises will not necessarily be successful for midmarket companies. Midmarket companies are at the sweet spot in their growth where autonomy meets accountability, where activity (what gets done) and impact (how well it worked) perform in perfect unison together.