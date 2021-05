Succession, the TV show about tall men saying “Fuck” at each other in increasingly inventive ways, has found yet another tall man to join its menagerie for its upcoming third season: Adrien Brody. And while Brody, who’s 6'1", isn’t quite up to the heights marshaled by Nicholas “Very Tall Cousin Greg” Braun, or the just-cast Alexander Skarsgård, he should still be able to comfortably tower over Kiernan Culkin and Sarah Snook for the guest-starring part, thus fulfilling the remit for any and all Succession guest stars, as far as we can tell.