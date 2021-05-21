newsbreak-logo
Lawsuit: Durham man didn't commit suicide during traffic stop, he was killed by deputies

By Matthew Burns, WRAL.com senior producer/politics editor
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham 18-year-old who died during a traffic stop almost two years ago alleges that he was shot by a Durham County deputy and didn't kill himself, as authorities have said. The parents of J’Mauri Jysha Bumpass are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages...

