Stream Mdou Moctar’s new album, Afrique Victime
Mdou Moctar releases his new album, and Matador Records debut, Afrique Victime today. It’s our Album of the Week, and in our review of the Nigerien guitarist/songwriter’s new album, we said “Moctar’s style as ever is uniquely hypnotic even when reaching toward greater and more incendiary heights.” The album is one of the year’s best, and it’s now available to stream on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital services. Hear the full album below.www.treblezine.com