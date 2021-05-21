Family Park Packs

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWhen you visit the park on the weekends, be sure to swing by the South Terrace to pick up a Park Pack, a tote bag which includes an activity to learn about kinetic art at the Olympic Sculpture Park. These Park Packs sketching supplies and a family-focused activity lesson focused on movement inspired by Mark di Suvero’s Schubert Sonata. While you’re at the park, get inspired and start sketching. After your visit, tune in to an art activity demonstration lead by teaching artist Romson Regarde Bustillo. Park Packs are set out on Saturdays and Sundays and are available on a first come, first served basis. Free and open to the public.

