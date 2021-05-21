Oklahoma law enforcement agencies shut down illegal pill manufacturing operation in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission (ABLE) shut down a large illegal pill manufacturing operation in Tulsa. On January 6, ABLE Agents were performing an inspection at a Liquor Store at 6318 S. Peoria when they found evidence of possible illegal drug activity. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says Agents from OBN were notified by ABLE, responded to the location and confirmed the presence of an illegal drug lab.

“After arriving on scene, our Agents found a pill press in the back room of the liquor store capable of producing over 3,000 pills an hour, along with powder residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. It would appear they were pressing the meth powder into pills with stamps featuring cartoon characters and symbols typically associated with Ecstasy tablets. Agents also found several pill press stamps with markings that would indicate the suspects also were manufacturing counterfeit prescription drugs, including Xanax and Percocet.” ---OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward

Woodward says their gents have been working the investigation over the past several months to identify those tied to the drug lab. On Tuesday, May 18, Alto Ramon McDonald and Atya Latrice Thierry, both of Tulsa, were arrested in connection with the case. Both face a variety of charges including Manufacturing and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

“OBN is grateful to our partners at ABLE for their work to identity this drug operation and joining with our agency to shut down this lab before more of these dangerous and potentially deadly pills could reach the streets.” ---OBN Director Donnie Anderson.