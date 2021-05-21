Air Quality Alert until 12:00AM Saturday

Effective: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-25 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lake AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR OZONE FROM 600 PM MONDAY UNTIL 1200 AM TUESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone. WHERE...Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Lake Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Eagle, Vail, Breckenridge, Aspen and Leadville. WHEN...600 PM Monday May 24 to 1200 AM Tuesday May 25 IMPACTS...Lingering ozone from yesterdays stratospheric intrusion will allow ozone concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category across the advisory area, especially for locations above 8000 ft. in elevation. Ozone concentrations will likely decrease gradually late Monday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.