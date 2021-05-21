newsbreak-logo
20 Million Africans Are Due For Their 2nd COVID Shot. But There's No Supply In Sight

NHPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID-19 cases surged in Malawi in January, Alinafe Kasiya's family was hit hard. The disease killed his sister — a healthy, gregarious woman who was the heart and soul of their clan — just before her 44th birthday. Then another sister who had cared for the first came down with symptoms. Then Kasiya's 13-year-son got sick while at boarding school. Kasiya wasn't even allowed to visit the boy while he recovered.

www.nhpr.org
Related
Public HealthMetro International

Australia taps Moderna for 25 million COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) -Australia on Wednesday tapped Moderna Inc for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country tries to speed up its vaccination drive and cut reliance on AstraZeneca, whose shot has been linked to risks of rare blood clots. Moderna said it will provide 10 million doses against...
Healthnewbusinessethiopia.com

African Development Bank provides $31 million grant to Ethiopia

The African Development Bank and the Government of Ethiopia have signed an agreement for a $31 million grant to boost health and nutrition for children under the age of five. The African Development Fund’s Board of Directors approved funding for the government’s Multi-Sectoral Approach for Stunting Reduction Project (MASReP) at the end of April. The total budget is $48 million.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns

CHENNAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India’s electricity use fell 6.2% during the first half of May compared with the second half of April, government data showed, as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by states across the country stifled power demand. Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units...
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Director-General's live speech at Ministerial Meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on access to vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic for the African continent: Challenges to human security in Africa

Your Excellency Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Chair of the Peace and Security Council,. Your Excellency Vice-Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula,. Excellencies, Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Ambassadors, dear colleagues and friends,. I would like to thank the African Union Peace and Security Council for inviting me to take part in this important meeting. I...
HealthStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Announces New Supply Agreement with Australia for 25 Million Doses of its COVID-19 Vaccine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the government of Australia for 25 million doses. This includes 10 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine against the ancestral strain (mRNA-1273) to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of Moderna’s updated variant booster vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2022.
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Over half of Ontario adults have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over three million doses due by end of May

An update from the province on its vaccination efforts shows the majority of adults have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose. Minister of Health Christine Elliott announced on Wednesday, that over fifty per cent of adult Ontarians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number jumps to 80 per cent or higher for those aged 65 or above.
BusinessUN News Centre

Africa essential for sustainable development, poverty reduction and peace

Africa’s rich, diverse cultural and natural heritage, is important for sustainable development, poverty reduction, and “building and maintaining peace”, the UN chief said on Tuesday, marking the international day celebrating the continent. “This year’s Africa Day highlights arts, culture and heritage as levers for building the Africa we want”, Secretary-General...
EconomyLight Reading

Safaricom-led consortium passes go in Ethiopia for $850M

State-owned Ethio Telecom no longer has a telecom monopoly in Ethiopia. In a statement issued by Ministry of Finance and the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) over the weekend, it was revealed that a consortium, dubbed Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) – which includes Safaricom, Vodacom and Vodafone – had settled on an $850 million fee for a nationwide full-service telecommunications service operator license. GPE is expected to kick off with 4G services.
Africatucsonpost.com

EXPLAINER | Why we celebrate Africa Day

Africa Day was first marked over six decades ago. SA's freedom from colonialism and apartheid was one of the key drivers of African unity. This year's theme looks at the importance of culture, heritage and language. Each year, the African Union (AU) commemorates International Africa Day on 25 May. It...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil in vaccine talks with Moderna, reviewing CanSino shot

Brazil's health minister said on Wednesday he had spoken with Moderna (MRNA.O) about buying its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country scrambles for shots from producers passed over last year. Separately, the health regulator Anvisa said it had received an emergency use request late on Tuesday from Belcher Farmaceutica, the Brazilian...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Oxygen shortages threaten ‘total collapse’ of dozens of health systems

Dozens of countries are facing severe oxygen shortages because of surging Covid-19 cases, threatening the “total collapse” of health systems. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism analysed data provided by the Every Breath Counts Coalition, the NGO Path and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to find the countries most at risk of running out of oxygen. It also studied data on global vaccination rates.
WorldInternational Business Times

UN Chief Declares 'War' On Covid As India Toll Tops 300,000 Dead

The UN on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. But just two months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States on Monday advised its citizens against travelling there. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

How an African Island Became the World's COVID Conspiracy Capital

“This is way too permanent to be just a COVID escape,” said Belomorski, who has been in Zanzibar since March 2020. The two Bulgarians are part of a larger collection of foreigners who either got stuck in Zanzibar after the onset of the pandemic or arrived after former president John Magufuli’s assertion Tanzania was COVID-free. The declaration prompted COVID-deniers to leave their stricter home countries and relocate to the island they have nicknamed “the land of the free.”