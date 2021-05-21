What Is Diamond Veneer?

Dr. Amin Samadian, a leading comprehensive and advanced dentist in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a double graduate of Tehran Azad University and the University of the Pacific, Arthur Dugoni School of Dentistry. After being a clinical dentist for 7 years and finishing extensive training, he took over a well-established dental practice in Orinda, California and expanded in San Francisco, California, and became the third generation doctor who’s serving more than 3,000 patients in the community. Within his two practices, he established a new healthcare system, that provides a comprehensive dental, medical and cosmetic model that specializes in face and mouth reconstructions and rejuvenation. Haute Beauty expert Dr. Samadian discusses how no-prep veneers can conceal several different dental concerns to give you the smile you’ve always dreamed of.