What Is Diamond Veneer?

Porcelain crowns and veneers are both dental restoration methods which help improve the function and look of your teeth. The main difference between the two is that crowns cover the entire tooth, whereas veneers only cover the front part of the tooth. Since dental restoration procedures tend to be quite costly, it is crucial to know which one is the right fit for you. This post aims to distinguish between the two procedures so that you can make the right decision. Although both the procedures are different, they offer good success rates. Let’s compare the two.