Most of the 6,700 Defense Department personnel who work throughout Shelby County are employed at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington. Toni Lepeska is a freelance reporter for The Daily Memphian. The 32-year veteran of newspaper journalism covers a diversity of topics, always seeking to reveal the human story behind the news. Toni, who grew up in Cayce, Mississippi, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. To learn more, visit tonilepeska.com.