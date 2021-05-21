1921 The Black Wall Street Music Project To Headline Legacy Festival May 30th

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is revisiting the thriving Black neighborhood of Greenwood, Oklahoma shortly before its destruction in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre in a live virtual event. Greenwood was a historic freedom colony in Tulsa, Oklahoma and one of the most prominent concentrations of Black businesses during the early 20th century. According to 1920 city directories, there were 108 Black business establishments, including two newspapers, 41 groceries and meat markets and 30 cafes and restaurants. There were also offices for 33 professionals, including 15 physicians and attorneys served nearly 10,000 residents. Greenwood also had clothing stores, funeral parlors, billiard halls, hotels, barbershops, hairdressers, shoemakers, tailors, nightclubs and two movie theaters. By 1920, there were 22 churches and the community was a center for jazz and blues music – it was the place where a young Count Basie first encountered big band jazz. The schools in Greenwood were described as exceptional and the community was more advanced economically than many others throughout the nation.