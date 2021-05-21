1921 The Black Wall Street Music Project To Headline Legacy Festival May 30th
The Black Wall Street Music Project set during Freedom Fest on Sunday May 30th performance is from 5pm to 7pm. One Tulsa, LLC and its founder Fred Jones is all about unity in the community and today announced more details about the multi-generational, multi-genre compilation album 1921 The Black Wall Street Music Project. The project first envisioned three years ago, recently kicked into high gear, with local artists joining the mission to bring a spotlight to the music and messages of the descendants of the Greenwood community.theoklahomaeagle.net