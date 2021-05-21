newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MO

Tractor hits truck, injuring one

By Standard Democrat
Southeast Missourian
 3 days ago

CATRON, Mo. -- One person was seriously injures in an accident Wednesday evening. According to the state Highway Patrol, at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on Route D at Highway W, a tractor driven by Chris M. Wilson, 57, of Charleston, Missouri, struck a truck driven by Timothy A. Payne, 62, of Neelyville.

www.semissourian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Charleston, MO
City
New Madrid, MO
Charleston, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Catron, MO
City
Neelyville, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Accident#County Sheriff#Hits#Charleston County#Route D At Highway W#The Air Evac Life Team#State Highway Patrol#Fire Departments#Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
New Madrid County, MOkzimksim.com

Two indicted on federal drug charges

Two men were taken into custody Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration after being indicted on federal drug charges. 59-year-old Ronnie Moreland, of Bertrand, and 52-year-old Paul Hale, of Benton, were federally indicted Tuesday on four counts of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute meth. The indictments were handed down by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri as a result of multiple agency and county investigations. The arrest warrants were the culmination of investigations and arrests over a year-long period by New Madrid Police Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Miner Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, DEA and the SEMO Drug Task Force. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
Mississippi County, MOStandard Democrat

Mississippi County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who damaged property and stole items in East Prairie, Missouri. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours Saturday, two suspects were captured on a surveillance camera trespassing on a property just east of East Prairie. The suspects damaged an entry door beyond repair into a trailer looking for items to steal. The two suspects stole items and left the scene in a small four-door vehicle as seen in the photograph.
Mississippi County, MOkzimksim.com

Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspects in damaged and stolen property investigation

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects who damaged property and stole items in East Prairie on Saturday. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that early Saturday morning two suspects were captured on a surveillance camera trespassing on a property just east of East Prairie. The suspects damaged an entry door beyond repair into a trailer looking for items to steal. The two suspects stole items and left the scene in a small four-door vehicle. The suspects from the incident were identified by the help of several anonymous tips from the public. The investigation is still on going at this time.
Missouri StateHuron Daily Tribune

Family of Black man who died in Missouri jail offered $2.5M

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Relatives of a Black man from Tennessee who died in a Missouri jail in 2017 have been asked to accept $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit, court filings show, but the family’s attorney says no settlement is pending. The city of Charleston, Missouri, agreed earlier this...
Mississippi County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 07:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall continues through midday. Additional rainfall totals of one half to one inch remain possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This watch is generally in affect for locations along and south of a line from Petersburg, Indiana to Marion, Illinois to Dexter, Missouri, and along and north of a line extending from New Madrid, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky. * In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas, some main stem rivers may also be affected with time.