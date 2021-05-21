Compound listed for $1.9 million offers dog spa and goat creamery in NY. Check it out

Check out this newly-constructed beach home for sale in Oostburg. Square footage: 2,356 sq. ft. Rare, Right-Sized 2020 construction on a tranquil stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. Tucked on a wooded private road, this beautifully designed raised ranch is sited on a generous 1.78 acre with panoramic views of the Lake & 236' of frontage. A harmonious blend of Scandinavian & Shaker influences results in a sophisticated yet casual design: open, light-filled, functional & serene. Extensive use of natural materials, complemented by a lake-inspired palette. Tons of features incl: 3-season room, full basement with 8' ceilings, XL & deep 3 car garage, 3 patios, large windows, high ceilings, gas FP, outside heated shower. Locale has a remote Up North feel yet it's just a short drive to Whistling Straits, state parks, charter fishing, shopping, restaurants, museums & more. Alas, COVID divorce makes this wonderful home available for sale. Want to know more? Email lori@modernlivingrealtywi.com for an extensive list of special features.