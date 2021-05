One of the most exciting parts of this past year has been looking forward to the openings of new storefronts, restaurants, salons, and more. Things that the public can regularly enjoy post-COVID-19. Hoboken Girl has learned that Raine and River, a Herbal Apothecary for all physical and spiritual needs, is opening a store location in Jersey City next month. Read on to learn more about Raine and River Apothecarys including the mission, the founder’s background, and what customers can expect at the shop.