Compound listed for $1.9 million offers dog spa and goat creamery in NY. Check it out

Everyone has been saying the same thing for a year now. The conversations loop on top of each other like spaghetti. It would feel like deja vu if it weren’t so mundane. For a year, everyone has wanted to talk about the quarantine, the virus, how badly we all want it to end. It’s always true that among people who think similarly, the conversations have threads that are identical, but this was uncanny. It was boring. Now, the conversations are starting to open up. People are beginning to do things again. They are traveling. They are seeing their families. They are acquiring gossip. But there are some new conversational loops cementing themselves in place with the reemergence of society. Because we are all experiencing the reopening together, the shared statement is: THE ROARING TWENTIES ARE BACK, BABY.