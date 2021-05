"I'll be seeing four schools in June with Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan State and Ohio State," 2022 Ohio linebacker Christopher Jackson said to 247Sports. "I'll be visiting and camping at Minnesota on June 1/2, I'll then head down to Illinois on the 3rd for a visit, and then I'll travel over to Michigan State for a visit/camp on the 6th and 7th, and then I'll camp with Ohio State on the 9th. Those are the four schools that have reached out to me and showed interested, so I know I won't be just another number there. I know they'll be watching me, and I like that pressure when I'm competing."