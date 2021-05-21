newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

As Apple's Tim Cook Testifies, The Judge Creates The Day's Most Dramatic Moment

vpm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours into Apple CEO Tim Cook's testimony Friday in a lawsuit challenging how his company wields its immense power over mobile devices, a federal judge created the most dramatic moment of the three-week trial brought by the maker of the hit video game Fortnite. "It doesn't seem to me you...

vpm.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Steve Case
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#Apple Devices#Iphone Apps#Iap#The App Store Commission#The App Store#Npr#Epic Games#Open Apple#Apple Commission#Iphones#Apple Officials#Iphone Sales#Iphone Gamers#Juicing Apple Profits#Internal Apple Documents#Epic Lawyers#Antitrust Case#Court#Iphone Fortnite Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Oakland, CATimes-Republican

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
Businessdigg.com

All The Awkward Revelations From The Apple/Epic Antitrust Trial

The antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple by Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," revealed some unflattering details about the two companies. The three-week trial, which finished on Monday and is currently awaiting a ruling from the judge, led to some surprising — and in some cases, embarrassing — revelations, including concerning details about the biggest-ever iPhone hack in 2015 and how an email exchange between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney seems to indicate that Cook had trouble remembering who Sweeney is.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

iPhone 13’s buzziest rumors to this point are about its design

A render of a pink iPhone that’s been going around Twitter. The latest iPhone 13 rumor to set the internet abuzz is that Apple could release a bubblegum pink iPhone by the end of the year. The pink iPhone 13 is actually more of a wish than a rumor, since the online frenzy was based upon renders created by an artist on Instagram and then shared widely on Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. We’re more than than halfway between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, so we don’t expect to see the rumors, renders, leaks and whispers slow down anytime soon.
Technologystratechery.com

App Store Arguments

Arguments in Epic Games, Inc. v. Apple Inc. wrapped up yesterday; Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers noted she had thousands of documents to pore over, but hoped to issue a decision within the next few months. I think there is a strong chance that Apple prevails, for reasons I’ll explain below, but that doesn’t mean the trial has been waste of time: it has cast into stark relief the different arguments that pertain to the App Store, and not all of them have to do with the law.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Tim Cook defends Apple’s App Store as Epic trial winds down

Apple and Epic Games will make their final arguments today in a case that could have a major impact on how the App Store operates. Apple chief executive Tim Cook defended the iPhone maker’s App Store policies when he took the stand in the company’s court case against Epic Games.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Apple details plans for WWDC 2021

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone-maker revealed that the all-important keynote address for WWDC 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on that day. This is almost certainly when they wraps will come off the next major upgrades for iOS, macOS and the company’s other operating systems.
BusinessArs Technica

The Epic v. Apple case could hinge on the definition of the “marketplace”

After three weeks of wide-ranging (and often meandering) witness testimony and questioning, today's closing arguments in the Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial focused on two crucial and highly technical legal questions: what is the relevant competitive market and what should the court do if Apple is found to be unfairly monopolizing that market?
Technologyprotocol.com

Apple and Epic lay it all on the table in final day of Fortnite trial

Epic v. Apple came to a close on Monday with a series of contentious back-and-forth debates in place of traditional closing arguments. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wanted both companies to make their case for what the relevant market should be — is it mobile gaming, the entire gaming market, or the entirety of the iOS app ecosystem — and what kind of remedy might be appropriate. Should Apple have to open up iOS to alternative app stores, or should it be forced to simply allow alternative payment systems or, even narrower, just the ability to advertise cheaper payment systems outside the App Store?
ComputersMacworld

WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple unveil iOS 15, macOS 12, and more on June 7

Updated 05/24/21: Apple has announced that WWDC will kick off with a keynote address at 10am PT on Monday, June 7. After pushing it back by several weeks due to the pandemic last year, Apple has announced that WWDC will return to its normal spot in early June. The conference will be held June 7-11 and will once again adhere to an all-online format that is free for all developers.
Businesscompletemusicupdate.com

Apple boss takes to the stand in Epic App Store legal battle

Apple boss Tim Cook took to the witness stand on Friday as part of the ongoing legal battle between the tech giant and ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games over its App Store rules. He insisted that Apple only allowed in-app purchases via its own payments platform because of privacy and security concerns, while arguing that that policy didn’t create any competition law issues, because unhappy users could always shift to an Android phone.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the public

Apple has released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 with paid podcast subscriptions, and Apple Card Family. iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are media focused releases with changes to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music being the headlining features. Apple has already begun the iOS 14.7 beta cycle signaling that the company still isn't done with updates despite WWDC being right around the corner.
Video GamesCNET

Epic makes final pitch to limit Apple's App Store control in Fortnite trial

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple has lost its way. The company co-founded by Steve Jobs positioned itself as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

There may be a problem with Apple’s pricey Hermès’ AirTag range

Apple products have always cost a premium, but they’re also some of the best-made devices and products that you’ll find. Most of the time, at least. 9to5Mac points out that all three of Apple’s Hermès AirTag Key Rings and Luggage Tags are listed as “Currently Unavailable” on Apple’s website, regardless of which option users try to select. It also cites a reader who suggests a quality issue could be to blame.